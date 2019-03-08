Canaries players to share £10million bonus if they seal promotion, according to report

Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

If promotion is sealed at Stoke on Easter Monday a £10million promotion bonus will reportedly be shared by Norwich City’s players.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, back left, alongside business and project director Zoe Ward during the recent draw at Wigan, with majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, front left Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, back left, alongside business and project director Zoe Ward during the recent draw at Wigan, with majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, front left Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Championship leaders are five points clear at the top with three games remaining and know victory in Staffordshire will seal promotion, if either Sheffield United or Leeds fail to win.

Ahead of the game national newspaper The Telegraph claim that promotion will trigger a £10m bonus which was agreed ahead of the start of the season.

The report states the money will be split between the first-team squad dependent on appearances this season, after City's board agreed to a huge promotion incentive as head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber set their sights high.

The article also suggests that while most Championship clubs offer promotion bonuses, the Canaries' £10m reward is 'one of the largest in the league this season'.

City finished 14th last season after a frustrating first full campaign for the club's new regime but those best-laid plans have come to fruition during 2018-19, with Webber's transfer work and Farke's style of play combining to great effect – despite having to sell players and drastically cut costs due to Premier League parachute payments finishing.

Webber stressed City will not have lots of money to spend if promotion is sealed, telling the Telegraph: “We have got to ignore all the noise and the experts telling us how much we have to spend – we have to look at the model of Fulham, who spent £100m and unfortunately for them it's not gone great.

“Of course we want to stay there but we have to prudent enough that if we do get relegated we'll still be strong enough for the next five years. We can't commit to any spending that will kill the club.

“If you're fortunate enough to be in the Premier League, what it does to your finances is so big that there's no excuse not to be financially stable.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich edged a point further clear of their rivals thanks to a last-gasp Mario Vrancic free-kick salvaging a 2-2 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, extending their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Sheffield United are away to 10th placed Hull at 3pm on Monday, whose play-off hopes are all but over, when City are playing Stoke, who have nothing left to play for in 16th place.

Third placed Leeds head to Brentford, another mid-table team whose competitive season is effectively over, in a 5.15pm kick-off as they look to bounce back from a shock 2-1 home loss to Wigan on Saturday.

EASTER MONDAY

Hull City v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Stoke City v Norwich City (3pm)

Brentford v Leeds Utd (5.15pm)