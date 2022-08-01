All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in July

Seven postcodes in Norfolk and Waveney won the Postcode Lottery in July 2022 - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Has someone been knocking at your door?

From Heacham to Corton, streets across Norfolk and Waveney saw huge success with the People's Postcode Lottery in July.

Seven postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize last month.

There were winners in Edgefield (NR24 2RJ), Corton (NR32 5HE), Ditchingham (NR35 2QT) and Norwich (NR3 4TR).

Other postcodes with winners were Mundford (IP26 5DU), Thetford (IP24 2LT) and Heacham (PE31 7AE).

Every day, 20 postcodes across the UK are randomly selected to win.

People in those postcodes who purchased a ticket receive an £1,000 prize.

Six postcodes won £1,000 in June and eight won in May.

One couple in Marsham even won £30,000 in the April draw.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of the ticket money going to good causes.