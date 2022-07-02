All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in June

There were six winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in June 2022 - Credit: DUSTIN SMITH/SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPH

Were you one of the lucky few?

From Pentney to Costessey, streets across Norfolk saw huge success with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Six postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in June.

There were winners in Mutford (NR33 8HE), Spooner Row (NR18 9LQ), Attleborough (NR17 2JE) and Costessey (NR8 5HH).

Other postcodes with winners were Pentney (PE32 1JP) and Wiggenhall St Germans (PE34 3HB).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket receive a £1,000 prize.

Eight postcodes won £1,000 in May and five won in April.

One couple in Marsham even won £30,000 in the April draw.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.