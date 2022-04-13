Norfolk couple scoop 'mind-boggling' £30,000 lottery win

Jeff Brazier presenting the prize to the Marsham winners. - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

A couple from Marsham has won £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery after their NR10 5PW code was drawn.

Steven and his wife, Lorraine, who did not wish to be photographed or disclose their surnames, had their prize presented by TV personality Jeff Brazier and have now booked a holiday to Sicily in June with some of the winnings.

The couple said the funds couldn't have come at a better time for them as the pair are currently renovating their house.

Steven said: "I was all over the place, it was a bit mind-boggling at the time.

"We're re-configuring the downstairs so we're living in a bit of a building site at the minute.

"The lounge and the dining room is all higgledy-piggledy. We've had a wall knocked out with a beam put in. I'd like to get all that done and a new bathroom."

Lorraine, who works for the NHS, added: "This will be some nice spending money for when we're over there.

"We've already paid for the holiday."

After presenting the prize Brazier wished the winners good luck.

He said: "I'm over the moon for our winners in Marsham.

"A big congratulations to everyone. I hope they celebrate and enjoy spending the cash."