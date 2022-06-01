All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in May

Eight postcodes in Norfolk won last month. - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Has someone been knocking at your door?

From Brundall to Besthorpe, people across Norfolk saw huge success with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Eight postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in May.

There were winners in Frettenham (NR12 7GL), Besthorpe (NR17 2NN), Hempnall Green (NR15 2NR), Brundall (NR13 5QX), and Old Buckenham (NR17 1SJ).

Other postcodes with winners included Hunstanton (PE36 6DN), North Pickenham (PE37 8JS), and Wimbotsham (PE34 3PS).

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket receive a £1,000 prize.

Five postcodes won £1,000 in April and 17 won in March.

One couple in Marsham even won £30,000 in the April draw.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes.