All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in August

Were you one of the lucky few?

From Thetford to Lowestoft, streets across Norfolk and Waveney saw huge success with the People's Postcode Lottery in August.

Twelve postcodes in and around the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize last month.

There were winners in Lowestoft (NR32 2JT), Norwich (NR4 6DY and NR3 2HP), Stoke Holy Cross (NR14 8LU), Wymondham (NR18 0NZ) and Cromer (NR27 0JE).

Other postcodes with winners were Attleborough (NR17 1PS), Gorleston (NR31 6QW), Hickling (NR12 0BJ), Thetford (IP24 2EQ), Downham Market (PE38 9SG) and Middleton (PE32 1SA).

Every day, 20 postcodes across the UK are randomly selected to win.

People in those postcodes who purchased a ticket receive a £1,000 prize.

Seven postcodes won £1,000 in July and six won in June.

One couple in Marsham even won £30,000 in the April draw.

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of the ticket money going to good causes.