Major incident declared as fire service receives more than 70 call-outs

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:28 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 7:40 PM July 19, 2022
Fire engines from West Walton, Swaffham, Dereham and King's Lynn were called to the scene

Crews have seen more than 70 call-outs in one day - Credit: Les Bunyan

A major incident has been declared after Norfolk's fire service was called to more than 70 reports in a single day.

Firefighters are currently tackling blazes across the county, most of which have been caused by the ongoing heatwave as temperatures soared close to 40C.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has said that all appliances are "committed to the ongoing incidents or have been alerted to a state of standby for incoming calls".

A spokesman added: "Additional command, control and mobilising arrangements have been implemented to manage the increased volume of calls and incidents and to ensure the best balance of available appliances across the county. 

"While the incident is ongoing, we must prioritise resources and ask the public that they only contact Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service with emergency calls."

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze at Snettisham Coastal Park which started just after 11.30am on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, another fire in the open has seen a large emergency response near Shotsham Road and Leafy Oak Lane in Poringland.

Two homes have also been badly damaged after a large blaze in School Road, Ashmanhaugh.

Part of the A47 has been closed in Hopton, on the Norfolk border, due to a large crop field blaze which started in Coast Road.

Suffolk's fire and rescue service has also declared a major incident after attending 63 incidents so far today.


