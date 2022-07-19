News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:53 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 4:08 PM July 19, 2022
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Six fire crews are currently battling a large blaze in a south Norfolk village.

Norfolk fire service received a 999 call at about 2.15pm today to reports of a fire in the open near Shotsham Road and Leafy Oak Lane in Poringland.

Crews arrived on scene at 2.30pm and an ambulance has also been called.

There are currently six fire engines on the scene from Loddon, Attleborough, Wymondham, Gorleston and Martham along with a water carrier from Fakenham.


