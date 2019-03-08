Video

Details confirmed of matchday tributes to City legend Duncan Forbes

Here we go - Duncan Forbes running out at Carrow Road Picture: Archant Library Archant Library

Details of how Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes will be honoured at Carrow Road on Sunday have been confirmed by the club.

The much-loved centre back died on Wednesday at the age of 78, surrounded by his family in the Heartsease care home where he lived his twilight years.

Now, Norwich City Football Club has confirmed details of how fans can pay tribute to the talismanic defender as the Canaries host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off, a period of silence in Mr Forbes' memory will be held, while players from both teams will be wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

Both of these gestures will also be held as City's Under-23 side host West Ham United at the Lotus Training Centre in Colney on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Mr Forbes will appear on the front cover of a special tribute edition of OTBC, the matchday programme.

Supporters attending the game on Sunday have been asked to make their way into the ground well in advance of the kick-off, to allow ample time to find their seats and pay their respects.

In the mean time, the flags atop the Geoffrey Watling City Stand at Carrow Road have been lowered to half-mast in Mr Forbes' honour, while players and staff have also observed a period of silence ahead of the club's morning training session today.

In what promises to be an emotional afternoon for all involved with the club, fan group Along Come Noriwch, has indicated on social media that it hopes to have a tribute to the former City captain on its own.

A Twitter post from the group says: BIG DUNC - We've postponed our original banner plans for Sunday's game. IN their place we hope to have something special.

"Six foot two, eyes of blue."

Paying tribute to Mr Forbes yesterday, joint-majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones said: "Duncan was a commanding figure, both on and off the pitch.

"e have not only lost a club legend, but someone who will forever be part of Norwich City folklore."