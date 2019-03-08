'His legacy will forever live on' - Delia and Michael pay tribute to Canaries legend Forbes

Duncan Forbes - proud captain

Norwich City's majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have paid tribute to Canaries legend Duncan Forbes, who has passed away at the age of 78.

Duncan Forbes attacking the ball

City former captain had been in a care home in Heartsease, Norwich, since 2013, receiving care for Alzheimer's disease. He passed away on Wednesday evening, surrounded by his family.

A statement from Delia and Michael says: "Duncan was a commanding figure, both on and off the pitch.

"He was the backbone of our defence for many years. Unrelenting in the tackle and an inspiration to the rest of the team whom he would call out in a voice that could be heard way outside the ground.

"We have lost not only a club legend but someone who will forever be part of Norwich City folklore.

"City to the core, and one of the nicest men you could hope to meet, Duncan will be sorely missed by the club, but his legacy will forever live on."

Tributes for Forbes are now likely to be organised ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Carrow Road, a 4.30pm kick-off.

An official club statement added: "Everyone at Norwich City Football Club would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Duncan at this sad time and ask that the family's wishes for privacy are respected.

"The family would like to place on record their thanks to the all of the staff at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich.

"Details of official club tributes and how supporters can pay their respects to Duncan will be announced shortly."

