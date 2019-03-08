Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'His legacy will forever live on' - Delia and Michael pay tribute to Canaries legend Forbes

PUBLISHED: 12:57 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 24 October 2019

Duncan Forbes - proud captain Picture: Archant Library

Duncan Forbes - proud captain Picture: Archant Library

Archant

Norwich City's majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have paid tribute to Canaries legend Duncan Forbes, who has passed away at the age of 78.

Duncan Forbes attacking the ball Picture: Archant LibraryDuncan Forbes attacking the ball Picture: Archant Library

City former captain had been in a care home in Heartsease, Norwich, since 2013, receiving care for Alzheimer's disease. He passed away on Wednesday evening, surrounded by his family.

A statement from Delia and Michael says: "Duncan was a commanding figure, both on and off the pitch.

"He was the backbone of our defence for many years. Unrelenting in the tackle and an inspiration to the rest of the team whom he would call out in a voice that could be heard way outside the ground.

"We have lost not only a club legend but someone who will forever be part of Norwich City folklore.

"City to the core, and one of the nicest men you could hope to meet, Duncan will be sorely missed by the club, but his legacy will forever live on."

Norwich City top 100: Duncan Forbes (15)

Tributes for Forbes are now likely to be organised ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Carrow Road, a 4.30pm kick-off.

An official club statement added: "Everyone at Norwich City Football Club would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Duncan at this sad time and ask that the family's wishes for privacy are respected.

"The family would like to place on record their thanks to the all of the staff at Woodside House Care Home in Norwich.

"Details of official club tributes and how supporters can pay their respects to Duncan will be announced shortly."

- If you would like to pay tribute to the Canaries legend, leave a comment below or email norfolksport@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Most Read

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Pub landlord in court on child assault charges

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists