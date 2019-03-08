Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Duncan Forbes, one of the most iconic figures in Norwich City's history, has died.

Forbes was 78 years old and had been receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease since 2007, moving into a care home in 2013.

He passed away, surrounded by his family at Woodside House Care Home in Heartsease, Norwich, yesterday evening.

The Scot joined City from Colchester in September, 1968 - for just £10,000 - and went on to serve the club for a staggering 33 years.

Forbes was named Player of the Season in 1970, captained City to the old Second Division title and promotion to the top flight the first time in 1972. He was also skipper in the League Cup final defeats of 1973 and 1975.

In all he made 357 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 12 goals, but his links with the club remained after his playing days came to an end.

He notched up a total of 33 years with the club - working with the commercial staff where he was in charge of Club Canary, organising trips to away matches. In 1988 he became chief scout, a post he held until his retirement in 2001.

He was an inaugural member of the Norwich City Hall of Fame in 2002.

Forbes also played for Great Yarmouth Town and was player-coach with Diss Town at the end of his playing career.

Dave Stringer, who played alongside him and was a close personal friend, once said of Forbes: "If he shouted in Norwich it could be heard in Yarmouth."

Forbes' popularity and his standing among City fans was never in question, and in March 2014, a home Premier League game against Stoke City was dedicated to raising funds for him.

City donated all profits from a special matchday programme to support his care and the team warmed up in commemorative 'Forbes 5' T-shirts that were auctioned after the game.

He leaves a widow, Janette, and two sons, Elliott and Scott.

- If you would like to pay tribute to the Canaries legend, leave a comment below or email norfolksport@archant.co.uk

