'He was an icon' - Former defensive partner of Duncan Forbes joins tributes to City legend

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes with former team-mate and good friend Dave Stringer in October 1996 Picture: Archant Library Archant Library

A former Norwich City manager has added his voice to tributes to defender Duncan Forbes, who died at the age of 78 on Wednesday evening.

Dave Stringer celebrates his 1972 promotion winning goal at Watford Dave Stringer celebrates his 1972 promotion winning goal at Watford

Dave Stringer, who partnered Mr Forbes at the heart of the Canaries team in his playing days, has said it was "a sad day" to lose his former defensive partner, describing him as "an icon".

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Goreham on The Scrimmage, Mr Stringer said: "In terms of how Duncan was as a man and as a captain of Norwich City Football Club I think he was an icon.

"Whenever he walked around Norwich it was like a royal walkabout - he would always say hello to everybody with that loud voice of his. But what a great servant he was for Norwich City.

"It felt like he knew every Norwich fan by sight and by name, because he was just that well liked."

Duncan Forbes holding aloft the Division Two trophy at City Hall in 1972 Picture: Archant Duncan Forbes holding aloft the Division Two trophy at City Hall in 1972 Picture: Archant

As well as partnering Mr Stringer in defence, Mr Forbes served as chief scout while his former team-mate was manager at Carrow Road.

Mr Stringer added: "If you look at the period of time we played together it seems everybody mentioned us in the same breath - Stringer and Forbes, tight at the back. I don't know whether the joke was that we were tight both on the pitch and off the pitch, which is one of the funny things people used to say. We used to play on that a bit.

"He was just one of those people you could rely on all the time, particularly on the pitch. He would urge everybody else to their jobs too. He gave his all and expected everybody else to give theirs."

Mr Stringer added: "Duncan would want to win at everything - whether it was table tennis or Tiddlywinks. This was spread through the side.

"When we saw Duncan doing what he was doing, working as hard and competing as hard as he did nobody wanted to let him down - because if they did slack they would get the rough edge of Duncan's tongue. He would not accept less than 100pc from anyone."

Mr Forbes died earlier this week at Woodside Care Home in Heartsease, surrounded by his family having fought a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Stringer added: "As time went on, Duncan just faded and faded. It was sad to see the character of him fade away. "Duncan was never the same character as he was going through the illness.

"It is hard to pick just one memory, because there are just so many."