Town’s market to remain closed with a ‘heavy heart’
PUBLISHED: 16:42 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 20 May 2020
Archant
A town’s market will remain closed until the safety of the community and staff can be guaranteed.
Downham Market Town Council have said with a “heavy heart” that they will not be reopening the market at this present time.
The market, which is held on the Town Hall car park, was closed on Wednesday, March 25 to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The recent decision was made as they felt “unable to guarantee” the safety of the community.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Virtual village marathon to raise vital school funds
Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “It’s a great disappointment because we want the market to thrive but we want to guarantee there is a safe environment for that to happen.
“We have taken advice and are constantly reviewing it.
“The market is held on such an open square and we want to ensure that people will be safe.”
The council is offering to help traders during this time by advertising their services and helping with grant applications.
READ MORE: Town cancels live music festival
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.