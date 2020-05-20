Search

Town’s market to remain closed with a ‘heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 16:42 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 20 May 2020

Downham Market Town council have said the market will remain closed until safety of community and staff can be guaranteed. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Downham Market Town council have said the market will remain closed until safety of community and staff can be guaranteed. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

A town’s market will remain closed until the safety of the community and staff can be guaranteed.

Downham Market Town council have said the market will remain closed until safety of community and staff can be guaranteed. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town Council have said with a “heavy heart” that they will not be reopening the market at this present time.

The market, which is held on the Town Hall car park, was closed on Wednesday, March 25 to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The recent decision was made as they felt “unable to guarantee” the safety of the community.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “It’s a great disappointment because we want the market to thrive but we want to guarantee there is a safe environment for that to happen.

“We have taken advice and are constantly reviewing it.

“The market is held on such an open square and we want to ensure that people will be safe.”

The council is offering to help traders during this time by advertising their services and helping with grant applications.

