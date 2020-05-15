Search

Town cancels live music festival

PUBLISHED: 13:16 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 15 May 2020

Downham Market Live festival committee. Picture: Lingo Design.

Archant

A Norfolk town’s live music festival has been cancelled with a “heavy heart” due to the coronavirus.

Organisers of the Downham Market Live music festival decided to cancel the event following uncertainty around public gatherings and social distancing.

The event, run by the town council, was due to take place on Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

Organisers said the decision was reached with a “heavy heart and much disappointment” but hope the festival will return “bigger and better” next year.

Emily Lightfoot, committee chairman, said: “As a council, we could not see a way of holding a live music event while adhering to social distancing.

“The decision was so hard, especially given the success of last year. More than 20 acts were provisionally booked, most of them local.

“Our headliners were Flintmore, and we were very excited when they agreed to play. Hopefully they and our other bands will be able to return in 2021.”

She added that when restrictions are lifted they hope to hold mini events featuring acts booked for this year’s event, including Gentlemen of Few, The People Versus, Fried Pirates and Serena Grant.

