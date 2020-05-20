Virtual village marathon to raise vital school funds

Oliver (9) and William Oakley (5) taking part in Watlington Village Virtual Marathon to raise funds for Watlington Primary School and Watlington Preschool. Picture: Sarah Oakley Archant

Two schools have joined forces to put on a virtual marathon to help raise money to make up for their loss of income.

Watlington Community Primary School and Watlington Preschool have come together to help raise money for the running of the schools and the King’s Lynn Foodbank, by holding a ‘virtual village marathon challenge.’

Organisers came up with the idea after their main spring and summer income events were cancelled due to the coronavirus, which included their Children’s Easter Bingo, Ladies Night, Year 6 Leavers Disco and the Village Yard Sale.

People are being encouraged to get involved by running, walking, cycling or scooting 26.2 miles over a period of time.

Sarah Oakley, vice-chair of the primary’s PTA and treasurer of the preschool, said: “The preschool relies heavily on its fundraising calendar to ensure its running.

“The Yard Sale alone normally raises around £1,000 for preschool and is a great community event that sees the village come to life with excess of 70 households taking part.”

More than 80 people have signed up for the challenge and organisers are appealing for help across the village and further afield to highlight Watlington’s “great community spirit.”

Mrs Oakley added: “The great thing is because people choose their own routes, timescales and mode of transport it really is open to everyone, our youngest entrant is just four years old.”

Her two boys, Oliver and William Oakley, have also joined the marathon along with the preschool’s senco practitioner, Karen Smith, who is taking up an “even bigger challenge” to encourage people to take part.

She said: “I am going to run the equivalent distance of King’s Lynn to Paris, which is roughly 380 miles.

“To keep with the marathon theme, I will run at least 26.2 miles per week until the end of July, finishing with a full marathon on or around the last day.”

The money raised will be split equally between the two schools and King’s Lynn Foodbank.

Registration is open online at https://www.ukschoolrun.com/watlington.html and closes on Sunday, May 31. Entrants then have until Friday, July 31 to complete the challenge.

Those that complete the challenge will receive a medal and certificate.

