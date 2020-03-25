Search

Town’s market shut amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 25 March 2020

Downham Market Town Council forced to close market in light of coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Downham Market Town Council forced to close market in light of coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Mariah Carey Moyses

Archant

A town’s market has been closed to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Becky Hayes, town mayor, issues a personal statement to the community over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sarah HussainBecky Hayes, town mayor, issues a personal statement to the community over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town council announced on Wednesday, March 25 that it had made the decision to close the town’s market with “immediate effect” following the latest government advice.

A Facebook post on their page said: “On Monday night out prime minister gave us clear and sobering advice which we have to act on.

“It is in light of this we have made the decision to close the market, with immediate effect, from this Friday until further notice.

You may also want to watch:

“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but we have to keep our staff and community safe.”

Becky Hayes, town mayor, said: “We are living in strange times and I want to encourage you all to heed the advice we were given by government.”

The council says its telephone lines are open and that it will try to offer advice and help or “a friendly voice to reassure”.

Steve and Betty’s Fruit and Veg stall is offering free delivery to those self-isolating locally. Contact them on Facebook, at Steve and Betty’s Fruit & Veg, or on 07976 827870.

