Job cuts loom at County Hall as further £19.5m cuts and savings identified

A warning has been issued that the £60m funding gap at Norfolk County Council will grow wider - as council bosses reveal a further £19.5m of proposed cuts and savings.

Bosses at the Conservative-controlled council said there is a "significant risk" the authority will have to consider cuts to service levels, while jobs at the authority are also at risk.

The council needs to save £60m in 2023/24, as part of efforts to plug a £116m gap by 2027.

In July, the authority outlined how it intends to save £13m, including part closures of recycling centres and reducing the mobile library service.

And, at a meeting of the cabinet next month, a further £19.5m savings are proposed, including £11.7m from adult social services and £1.8m from children’s services.

The council is still budgeting for the £60m gap it announced in January, rather than an increased figure.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But Andrew Jamieson, council cabinet member for finance, acknowledged further savings may be needed if it grows further.

He said: "It is a very significant challenge. The £60m gap is larger than any we have had to deal with before and the gap may yet grow.

"We have got to talk about how we work better, both within Norfolk County Council and with the rest of the county as well."

Even with all those savings, the council has £27.5m more to find for 2023/24.

Some £16m could come via a strategic review, which is likely to see council job cuts, with consultants charged with stripping out extra layers of management.

Further details are due in November, with consultation with staff in January.

Mr Jamieson said: "It is about making Norfolk County Council work more efficiently and the consultants are looking at whether we have too many layers of management."

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: "They won’t come clean on how big the budget gap is now, are making unrealistic assumptions and the restructuring supposed to produce proposals this month to save money next year is nowhere near ready."

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Brian Watkins, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "It is unable to say which staff are to be directly affected, leaving hundreds of people and their families in limbo and not knowing whether they will have a job in the future or not.

"This is just not acceptable and they should expect to be treated much better."