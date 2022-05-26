Job cuts at council 'almost inevitable' amid £60m cuts and savings

The need to make £60m of savings is likely to reduce the workforce at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Mike Page

Details of where the axe could fall as council bosses look to make £60m of cuts and savings will be revealed next month.

And Norfolk County Council chiefs have said the need to save millions means it is "almost inevitable" that the number of staff at the authority will be reduced.

The council needs to find £60m of savings in 2023/24, as part of efforts to plug a £116m gap by 2027.

And a report by officers say there is a "significant risk" that the council "will be obligated to consider reductions in service levels".

The Conservative-controlled council, which is bringing in consultants to carry out a strategic review to save £20m a year, has asked departments to identify savings.

That includes saving just over £25m and more than £14m in adult social care and children's services in 2023/24.

Council leaders have previously said they want to cut the number of management layers at the organisation and that external consultants can help strip away "duplication".

On Wednesday (May 25), Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, told a meeting of the council's infrastructure and development select committee, that detailed savings proposals would be presented in June.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

He said: "I want to be very clear that every proposals will be risk and impact assessed before coming before the council."

He said the financial - and the societal - impacts of each proposal would be carefully considered.

Mr Jamieson said technology would help with the transformation of the council and, at the end of the process, the council would be "fitter and leaner".

Tom McCabe, head of paid service, told the meeting: "It is almost inevitable that in a year, two year's, three year's time, we will see numbers of people in certain areas leaving the organisation."

He said the adult social care and children's services departments were likely to be protected from job losses to some extent, due to the pressures on those areas.

But he said: "Saving £60m is not an easy task and I expect there will be difficult debates in the chamber, not just over the next nine months, but over the next two or three years."

The council employs about 7,000 staff.