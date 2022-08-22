Hundreds have their say over fate of Norfolk's mobile libraries

Hundreds of people have had their say on proposals which could see major cuts to Norfolk's mobile library service.

Halfway through a consultation which will help determine the fate of the service and more than 750 people have given their views.

Norfolk County Council is looking to cut the budget for mobile libraries from £422,000 to £200,000 as part of proposals to save £13m.

The council says to make that saving it needs to find ways to run the mobile library service in a different way.

More than 750 people have had their say over the future of Norfolk's mobile library service - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And that could see cuts to the number of routes which the libraries currently go out on.

Six mobile libraries are operated by the county council, stopping outside playgroups, schools, care homes and traveller sites.

There are currently 1,304 stops and time spent at each stop ranges from 10 minutes to an hour.

Margaret Dewsbury, the council's cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said there were difficult decisions to be made and County Hall needs to make best use of its resources.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Political opponents have criticised the proposals. Labour's Chrissie Rumsby said the service should be expanded, not cut.

And Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone said cuts risked increasing social isolation.

The consultation runs until September 14. Paper copies are available at libraries, including the mobile ones.

People can also take part at norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/mobilelibraries.

A county council spokesperson said: "We are very pleased that we have received over 750 responses to our consultation, which includes both online and paper responses.

"It’s important for people to have their say, and we are keen that everyone who wants to take part has the opportunity to do so."

A report about the findings will be taken to the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet in November, with final decisions on the council's budget next February.

The £13m savings proposals are the first tranche in some £60m which the council needs to save in 2023/24.

Other proposed cuts which form part of that £13m include closing recycling centres one day a week.

But further proposals will be outlined in the months ahead.