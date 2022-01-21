Council faces £60m funding gap - as 2.99pc council tax hike edges nearer

A £60m funding gap at Norfolk County Council means more external consultants could be parachuted in to find ways to make savings and cuts.

Council leaders said it was too early to say if that would mean cuts to services or job losses, but that a "major review" of the council is vital to make the authority "fit for the future".

The forecast £60m gap for 2023/24 was revealed as the Conservative-controlled council confirmed its budget proposals for the forthcoming year.

That includes £49.8m in budget increases, £28.4m of savings and a 2.99pc increase in the county council's share of the council tax.

That mooted rise, which includes a 1pc rise on the total council tax bill, ring fenced for adult social care, would add about £44 to the annual bill for a Band D property.

The amount the council is proposing is lower than what had been recommended by finance director Simon George.

But council leader Andrew Proctor said, politically, the maximum 3.99pc rise was not considered acceptable, when people are facing cost of living increases, inflation and the national insurance rise.

While Mr Proctor said this year would see a balanced budget, he said the end of government Covid grants contribute to a £60m gap for the following year.

He said: "There is a challenge ahead in terms of covering that gap. We are going to have a major review of the council to make it an organisation fit for the future."

The council last week agreed to pay consultants Newton Europe £6.3m to assist with making savings in adult social care - a move criticised by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Asked whether other departments could follow suit to help with the major review of the council, Mr Proctor said: "We will need support from external resource to make sure that is done and done properly."

He said it was too soon to say what the changes would be - and what that would mean for services and staff.

But he said: "We are accelerating our work to transform the way it operates and using technology and other innovations to become as cost effective and responsive as possible."

The budget will go to cabinet at the end of this month and then to full council in February.

What do political opponents say?

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: "The very thought of spending untold millions on yet more consultants in other parts of the council to make cuts fills me with horror.

"We have a lot of highly paid excellent managers and a whole transformation directorate who are there to help the cabinet do their job.

"This is a budget based on failure."

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat leader, said: "The council's budget gap continues to grow and is it such a surprise when you look at the council priorities?

"£1.9m on extending the County Hall Car park that isn't needed, increasing the numbers of staff earning between £70k and £75k from seven to 16, leaving the County Hall lights on all night and spending £6.3m on private contractors to help them make more budget cuts."