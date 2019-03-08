Video

Litter cleared from Sundown Festival site more than a week after event

The site where Sundown Festival 2019 took place before and after the litter and camping detritus was cleared up. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Archant Jamie Honeywood/Archant

A festival site left strewn with litter and camping rubbish a week after revellers arrived has finally been cleared.

Sundown Festival organisers vowed to finish the clean-up operation after being hit with complaints over the number of abandoned tents and discarded waste left at the Norfolk Showground a week after 20,000 partiers attended the annual music event each day.

And the site has now been fully cleared of the remaining litter, after a final rubbish pick took place over the weekend.

A Sundown Festival spokesperson said: "Our team is progressing well with the clean-up at Norfolk Showground following the Sundown Festival.

A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival

"The majority of the site has been cleared ahead of a final pick of remaining smaller items of litter.

"Due to the direction of the wind, the Showground's North East corner, viewable from Dereham Road will be the final area covered in this process.

"Before commencing the clean-up, our team onsite took time to salvage tents where possible.

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"A number have been donated to DIAL and Mandalay Wellbeing CIC, both based in Great Yarmouth.

"Whilst this has extended the clean-up process, we are happy to have been able to reduce the levels of waste that would normally go to landfill."

The team have also pledged to double down on efforts to reduce the waste generated by the three-day festival, which saw record numbers enjoy acts including Tinie Tempah and Anne-Marie last weekend (Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1).

A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival

The issue hit the headlines after a video showing the scale of the rubbish went viral on social media, and sparked concern over the festival's environmental impact on the surrounding countryside.

Peter Milliken, chairman of Easton Parish Council, said it was vital the site was cleared before any more rubbish was blown around the countryside or onto the roads.

And South Norfolk Council said they were unable to take any action over the issue as it was a private event held on private land.

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

But a spokesman for Sundown Festival previously said that messaging before and during the festival had helped to reduce the number of abandoned tents by an estimated 30pc compared with 2018, despite the increased number of campers.

And speaking last week, a spokesman for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which manages the showground, said they were aware of issues relating to the clean-up operation.

"The festival organisers, who are responsible for returning the site to its original condition, are currently completing the work and we expect to have the showground back to normal in the next few days," he added.

A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival A festival site left strewn with litter and camping detritus a week after revellers arrived has been cleared of the remaining rubbish. Photo: Sundown Festival

