Video

Rubbish remains on Sundown Festival site one week after event

The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Detritus from a music festival is still strewn across the Norfolk Showground a week after revellers arrived - but bosses say the site will be cleared this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Organisers of the Sundown Festival came in for criticism after the site was left covered in rubbish and abandoned tents.

But showground bosses have said the waste will be cleared before Monday and organisers have pledged to increase efforts to reduce the amount of litter in future.

Record numbers attended the Sundown Festival last weekend, with more than 20,000 people attending each day.

But the waste left behind by festival-goers attracted widespread outrage on social media after a video showing the scale of the rubbish was shared around 3,500 times.

The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Peter Milliken, chairman of Easton Parish Council, said that with the weather changing and winds picking up it was vital the site was cleared before any more rubbish was blown around the countryside or onto the roads.

You may also want to watch:

"Our concern is that they should have prioritised clearing up that roadside end of the site first and certainly taken away the tents. Given that the weather is changing they should be looking to work flat out to get it cleared up so it does not cause more problems and spread all over the countryside, which would make it harder to collect," he said.

"It is a reality of having certain events at the showground, but it does bring in a lot of people who spend money in the local area."

The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesman for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which manages the showground, said: "We are aware of some ongoing issues surrounding the clean-up operation at the Norfolk Showground following last weekend's festival. The festival organisers, who are responsible for returning the site to its original condition, are currently completing the work and we expect to have the showground back to normal in the next few days."

A spokesman for Sundown Festival previously said that messaging before and during the festival had helped to reduce the number of abandoned tents by an estimated 30pc compared with 2018, despite the increased number of campers.

He added: "Reducing the amount of litter and in particular tents left behind at the end of the festival is a priority for the Sundown team."

A spokesman for South Norfolk Council said they could not currently take any action. He said: "It was a private event, on private land, so we do not have any authority to take action. With some events at the showground, we have a contract to empty the bins, such as after the Royal Norfolk Show, but we did not hold the contract in this instance."

He said the council's environmental health department, could get involved if the rubbish was there so long that it became a public health issue, for instance if it were to attract rats, but that was not currently the case.