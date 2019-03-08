Hundreds of abandoned tents from Sundown Festival offered to homeless people

Trevor Saunders, who runs the wellbeing service, also handed over clothes and other needed items.. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

After hundreds of tents were left behind at the Sundown Festival, a community interest group is making the most of the rubbish by donating to the homeless.

Hundreds of tents were left behind after 22,000 visited the festival. Photo: Matthew Nixon Hundreds of tents were left behind after 22,000 visited the festival. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Trevor Saunders, who runs the Great Yarmouth community interest company Mandalay Wellbeing CIC, said: "We've been donated a lot of tents by the Sundown Festival through a lady called Jade Withers.

"There was a lot of rubbish left at the festival, and there was a lot of complaints about it. Jade arranged through Sundown for them to pack them all up, which is in itself a mammoth task."

Record numbers of festival goers attended Sundown at the Royal Norfolk Showground and video showed the waste left behind.

Mr Saunders said: "We have given them away to homeless people in Great Yarmouth. So far we've given 30 away, but it's only the first wave of tents.

Volunteers from Mandalay Wellbeing CIC gave the leftover tents from Sundown Festival to homeless people in need of them. Photo: Matthew Nixon Volunteers from Mandalay Wellbeing CIC gave the leftover tents from Sundown Festival to homeless people in need of them. Photo: Matthew Nixon

"We will be distributing the rest to other local support groups to make sure they go on, and we will have plenty more tents and ground sheets."

Mr Saunders runs a homeless support group in Great Yarmouth on Thursday mornings, and said while he knew he would be getting some tents, he wasn't expecting the amount he has been given.

He said: "We had 44 homleess people come to our group last week and we told them all to collect today.

"It's really great to get the opportunity to highlight these things, we're not the solution to this but it gives a short term respite. The weather's changed, and we're trying to help people who can live quite chaotically as is."

A doctor from East Norfolk medical practice, Dr. Sheldon, was also on site talking to homeless members of the community and donating tents with her family.

Mr Saunders said: "We're very lucky to have her and her children here with us. We're just trying to help people and that's it. But it's all down to Jade Withers and Sundown for making this possible, well done."