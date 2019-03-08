Video

'Absolutely disgusting' - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

After record numbers attended this year's Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground, local residents were shocked as they drove past the site on Monday and saw heaps of rubbish.

Over the weekend, the Showground welcomed chart-topping acts including Anne-Marie, Tinie Tempah and Example and on Saturday there were 22,000 people on-site - the highest number in its eight year history.

As the sun set on the festival for another year and the campsite was vacated at midday on Monday, a carpet of carrier bags and fast food boxes were left strewn across the site.

A spokesman for Sundown Festival said that reducing the amount of litter is a priority and they will be donating tents to charity.

Ian Shadlock posted a video of the mess on Monday evening on Facebook group Norfolk Countryside Photos showing the extent of the rubbish in the campsite he could see from the road, which has since been shared over 2,000 times.

Mr Shadlock, from Norwich, said: "With so much talk and action over the important changes that need to be made for the environment, it is disgusting how people are OK with leaving this much waste and mess.

"How disheartening it must be for the people who put in massive efforts for this event to go ahead each year, only to have the site completely disrespected in this way.

"Thank goodness it wasn't a windy day or those tents could have caused some serious trouble on the nearby A47."

One Facebook user commented: "Call me old and boring - I don't care, but I've never been to a festival and too be honest, if that's the end result, I'm glad."

Another wrote: "Absolutely disgusting, is there really any need for this, shameful!"

A spokesman for Sundown Festival said: "Reducing the amount of litter and in particular tents left behind at the end of the festival is a priority for the Sundown team.

"Messaging before and during the festival helped reduce the number of abandoned tents by an estimated 30pc compared with 2018 which, given the increased number of campers, is a good step forward.

"We aim to complete the clear up of the site by the end of the week and a number of suitable, undamaged tents will be donated to a local charity.

"We are always reviewing ways to do better and later this week we will announce a new initiative for the 2020 event to help us continue to make improvements."

The Norfolk Showground has been asked to comment on the rubbish.