WATCH: Stunning drone footage of well-known firm lit up for NHS

Palm Paper in King's Lynn was lit up on Thursday evening in tribute to the NHS. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

Stunning drone footage has shown a town landmark lit up as a display of appreciation for key workers and children.

Palm Paper in King’s Lynn, one of the town’s well known sites, was lit up on Thursday as part of an ongoing project of thanks to our key workers.

The display, set up by entertainment and AV lighting company Jak Ropa, is part of a series of mystery light ups to help spread hope in the community during this time.

Mr Ropa said: “It was a really big challenge for us, Palm Paper is a really big building and it was exciting for us to do.

“It’s the sunset horizon of King’s Lynn, so it was special displaying the NHS logo in blue and rainbow and a little heroes tribute for the kids.

“It’s been a really good one to do, we hope our message to the NHS has been achieved again.

“For me personally, it’s amazing. I get chocked up by some of the messages we get from people, to see how much it touches them and to get these little stories makes it really worthwhile.”

