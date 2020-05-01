Lighthouse turned blue in tribute to NHS

Old Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up on Thursday night in tribute to the NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A lighthouse was lit up in a stunning tribute to our amazing NHS.

The dazzling display happened on the cliff tops at Hunstanton, with projections by Terringon-based events company Jak Ropa.

It included the name of Chrissie Emerson, a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn who died from coronavirus last week.

Mr Ropa said: “We’re an entertainments and AV lighting company and with the current circumstances we’ve had so many events cancelled we’ve got all the equipment going unused so we decided to use it to try to bring some joy.”

Mr Ropa said he wanted to thank Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages for the use of the location and electricity.

The giant projections on the 60ft high landmark came as neighbours across the resort came out onto their doorsteps to clap and bang saucepans, in what has become a regular Thursday night ritual across the country.

Elsewhere in town windows have been decorated with rainbows, while a flower bed on The Green has been turned into a tribute.

