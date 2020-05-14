Town’s post delivered by a panda

A Norfolk postie is hoping to spread joy in her community and raise money to help those “most vulnerable” by doing her rounds dressed as a panda.

Sammy Stimpson, a postal worker delivering in the Downham Market area, was inspired to don the inflatable costume while out on her job after seeing regular people she would speak to “down in the dumps” due to lockdown restrictions.

She said she felt people “could be at their most vulnerable at this time” and wanted to spread joy and fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation.

The 23-year-old said: “I figured if I could do something a little silly, like dress up and it give people just that little laugh in the day then it would be worth it.

“I think at a time like this anyone who does suffer from mental health issues will be struggling that little bit extra as being shut up indoors isn’t the healthiest thing for your mind.”

She said fundraising for the Mental Health Foundation was important to her as she had struggled with anxiety herself and felt mental health would be a key issue during the current crisis.

She set up a Facebook fundraising page for the charity, which has raised more than £470.

Miss Stimpson said: “I’ve had a really positive response from family and friends, they’ve all been calling me telling me how funny it is and how good it is to be raising money for charity.

“The overwhelmingly positive response I’ve had from everyone has really given me a buzz and I hope all those I meet feel even just a fraction of that.

“I went out on delivery wearing the suit last week, and the reaction I got was amazing and overwhelming.

“I had many people stop me throughout the day to take a photo and also had many beeps from passing by cars.

“So on that one day I achieved what I set out to achieve, which is lots of laughter and smiles.”

The postal worker will carry on wearing her costume on her walking deliveries.

She said: “I plan to continue dressing up until there is a semblance of normality back in the world where people can reunite with friends, family and loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone that is donating.”

To donate visit the Facebook page - Sammy’s fundraiser for Mental Health Foundation.