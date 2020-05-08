Search

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Company lighting up mystery Norfolk landmarks for community

PUBLISHED: 16:48 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 May 2020

Old Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up in tribute to the NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

Old Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up in tribute to the NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A company is lighting up Norfolk landmarks to spread hope in the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Entertainments and AV lighting company, Jak Ropa, lit up a mystery location of Bawsey Ruins to pay tribute to the NHS and celebrate VE Day. Picture: Craig Jacob PhotographyEntertainments and AV lighting company, Jak Ropa, lit up a mystery location of Bawsey Ruins to pay tribute to the NHS and celebrate VE Day. Picture: Craig Jacob Photography

Entertainment and AV lighting company Jak Ropa is lighting up sites in west Norfolk in line with Clap for our Carers, to show their appreciation for our key workers.

The company, based at Terrington St Clement, projected an NHS display on the Old Hunstanton Lighthouse last week in tribute.

It was the first of a number of locations that will be lit up over the coming weeks.

Mr Ropa said he hoped the displays would spread hope during the current crisis and “turn a negative into a positive”.

Chrissie Emerson's name was projected onto the side of Old Hunstanton Lighthouse. Picture: Ian BurtChrissie Emerson's name was projected onto the side of Old Hunstanton Lighthouse. Picture: Ian Burt

The 32-year-old said: “It gives something back to the community and a chance for us to say thank you.

“Once the Old Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up, it went crazy and the locals just loved it.”

He said it also paid tribute to Chrissie Emerson, a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The team have picked two historical locations and two industrial locations to light up, which will remain a mystery until the day.

The latest, Bawsey Ruins, was revealed on Thursday (May 7) and illuminated with tributes to the NHS and VE Day.

Mr Ropa added: “Some of these locations you drive by every day without taking any notice, so we wanted to change the vision of them and see them in a different way. “We live in a beautiful place so why not highlight that?”

The company is hoping to develop the project further and have created a landmark picture competition for children.

Entertainments and AV lighting company, Jak Ropa, lit up a mystery location of Bawsey Ruins to pay tribute to the NHS and celebrate VE Day. Picture: Craig Jacob PhotographyEntertainments and AV lighting company, Jak Ropa, lit up a mystery location of Bawsey Ruins to pay tribute to the NHS and celebrate VE Day. Picture: Craig Jacob Photography

Mr Ropa said: “On the fourth light up, we will be looking at projecting Little Heroes.

“The idea is to say thank you to the children and ask them to think and draw a local landmark where they live and the winning landmark will be lit up.”

Pictures can be submitted to the Facebook Page - Little Heroes 2020 - and the competition closes on Tuesday, May 19.

The winner and 10 runners-up will receive a prize, which have been donated by Sainsbury’s Hardwick.

Old Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up in tribute to the NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtOld Hunstanton Lighthouse was lit up in tribute to the NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Ropa said: “I want to say a big thanks to all that have donated their services or funds to support and make this happen, including Javik Laser creations, Daniel, Kelly and Downham Market Round Table.”

