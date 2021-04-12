Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance

Video

A drop-in vaccination clinic which had been set up to take place on a weekly basis has been suspended due to a low uptake.

Cromer Hospital was one of several centres launched by health bosses last month in a bid to protect people in priority groups who have not yet received jabs.

Clinics across Norfolk and Waveney have been offering a walk-in service, meaning appointments do not need to be made in advance.

But Saturday sessions at the north Norfolk hospital have been "stood down" after the first, held on March 27, was poorly attended.

A spokesperson for Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is leading the local rollout, said the disappointing turnout was due to a large proportion of patients in the area having already been vaccinated.

They added: "A significant number of people from cohorts 1-9 in north Norfolk have now received their first dose.

"So, to make maximum and effective use of resource across Norfolk and Waveney, the drop-in clinic at Cromer Hospital has been temporarily stood down.

"Once we are able to move into cohort 10 in the coming days and weeks, the drop-in clinic at Cromer Hospital will then restart."

The weekly clinic in Cromer was unveiled following calls from campaigners, including MP Duncan Baker, to open a vaccination site in the town.

There had been concerns over recipients - many of them elderly - having to travel to either North Walsham or Sheringham instead.

Once established, it was hoped the hospital clinic would administer around 400 shots of the vaccine every week, but it is believed attendance for week one was just over 100.

According to the latest national figures, 94pc of over-50s in the North Norfolk district have had their first jabs.

Despite forthcoming sessions in Cromer having been cancelled, the CCG has confirmed other clinics across the area will still take place as scheduled.

Details for the sites, where no appointment is necessary, are as follows:

Downham Market Town Hall: April 12, 15 and 18, all 9am to 2pm

The Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn: Thursday, April 13, 9am to 2pm

The Old Law Courts, Lowestoft: Wednesday, April 14, 8.30am to 3pm

Old Paddock Road surgery, Harleston: Friday, April 16, 8.30am to 3pm

Drop-in clinics are solely for first doses and only open to people in priority groups 1-9.

