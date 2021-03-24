Norfolk launches ‘massive push’ to vaccinate remaining over-50s

Published: 5:52 PM March 24, 2021

Norfolk and Waveney is launching a “massive push” this weekend to vaccinate all remaining people in priority groups.

Whilst 54pc of the region’s adult population have already received the Covid vaccine, a new drive is targeting the remaining people aged over 50 and in other priority groups who have not already booked an appointment.

Around 88pc of over-50s in Norfolk and Waveney have already received the first dose of the vaccine but it has seen a drop-off in the number of coronavirus vaccines administered.

Health leaders are urging the rest to come forward by the end of this month to ensure they can be vaccinated before Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) gives the go-ahead to open up appointments to younger people in the “near future”.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, clinical chair and local GP, said: “We want to ensure that as many people are able to access a vaccination at their earliest convenience as it is one of the key things people can do to help protect themselves and others.

“We’re also keen that anyone over the age of 16 who is clinically extremely vulnerable that hasn’t yet had or booked their vaccine to contact their GP practice.”

Following the success of the Beccles drop-in clinic last Sunday the vaccination programme is being altered to encourage people wanting to turn up for a weekend slot without having to make an appointment.

New additional clinics are also being set up to manage the expected demand for vaccinations this weekend.

At Cromer Hospital new weekly vaccination clinics start this Saturday, March 27. Book online in advance or just turn up between 10am and 2pm.

A drop-in vaccination service with no appointment will also take place at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on Sunday, March 28, 9am to 4pm.

Meanwhile in west Norfolk there will be a drop-in vaccination service, with no appointment necessary, at the Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, March 26 from 8.30am to 7.30pm, and another at Downham Market Town Hall, on March 29, April 1 and April 5, 8:30am to 2pm, no appointment necessary.

Cath Byford, Norfolk and Waveney CCG chief nurse, said: “We know that mid-week, daytime appointments don’t suit everyone so we have ramped up our weekend clinics and are providing walk-in vaccinations with no appointment necessary.

“It’s important that we get as many first doses done as possible before the expected short term dip in vaccine supply.”