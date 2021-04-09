Further walk-in vaccination clinics being held across Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 10:21 AM April 9, 2021

King's Lynn Corn Exchange is being used as a drop-in Covid vaccination clinic - Credit: Ian Burt

Further drop-in clinics for those who are yet to receive coronavirus jabs are being hosted across Norfolk.

Clinics will take place in Attleborough, King's Lynn, Norwich, Downham Market, Harleston and Lowestoft over the coming days.

No appointment is necessary for the sessions.

Walk-in centres were first launched across Norfolk and Waveney last month, in a bid to track down eligible patients who were yet to attend vaccination appointments.

New data published on Thursday revealed 96pc of over-50s in the area have received initial shots, but health officials are keen to get the figure as close to 100pc as possible.

The rollout is expected to move on to under-50s later this month, while an increasing number of people in older priority groups are being administered second doses.

Details for the upcoming clinics are as follows:

Connaught Hall, Attleborough: Friday, April 9, 8.30am to 3pm

King's Lynn Corn Exchange: Friday, April 9, 8.30am to 3pm

Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich: Saturday, April 10, 9am to 6.30pm

Downham Market Town Hall: April 11, 12, 15 and 18, all 9am to 2pm

The Old Law Courts, Lowestoft: Wednesday, April 14, 8.30am to 3pm

The Inspire Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn: Thursday, April 13, 9am to 2pm

Old Paddock Road surgery, Harleston: Friday, April 16, 8.30am to 3pm

These latest drop-in sessions are solely for first doses and only open to people in vaccination priority groups 1-9

That includes over-50s, health and social care staff, care home residents, those deemed clinically extremely vulnerable, and all carers whether paid or unpaid.

People who live with someone who is clinically extremely vulnerable are now also eligible after a recent change to the priority guidance.

However, under-30s in priority groups 1-9 cannot attend the clinics as they are using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

A decision was made earlier this week to only offer younger people the Pfizer or Moderna jabs, after research found a very small number of blood clots in those who had received the AstraZeneca product.

Scientists have stressed the side-effects are extremely rare, while a definitive link between the the vaccine and blood clots is yet to be established.

Anyone in cohorts 1-9 can continue to book their first appointments at the area's large-scale centres by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus or ringing 119 free of charge.

Paid and unpaid carers should book via apps.norfolk.gov.uk/carervax. A 24/7 voicemail service is also available by calling 01603 257256, but is only intended for those unable to register online.