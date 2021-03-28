Video
Where are Covid vaccines being given out in Norfolk and Waveney?
- Credit: Ian Burt
More than 25 million people in England and at least 60pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
And, as the programme continues at an impressive pace, more than 2.5 million across the country are fully inoculated having also had second shots.
Around 900,000 people received their second jab during the latest seven-day period, according to NHS England data - twice as many as the week before.
Focus is now firmly on ensuring those in top priority groups have responded to the call, with the government's April 15 target fast approaching and a tighter supply of doses next month.
Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the local rollout, has once again urged over-50s and those with underlying health conditions to attend appointments.
Here's a reminder of the all places in Norfolk and Waveney where life-saving vaccines are being given out, including newly-launched drop-in clinics.
Hospital hubs
Two of the area's three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH) and the James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston, were among the first 50 in the country to administer jabs.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn opened its clinic a few weeks later, while the region's mental health trust and Norfolk's community health body have been vaccinating staff.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk
- 2 Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door
- 3 Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs
- 4 Norwich gang teens found to be involved in drill music violence
- 5 Football club director puts renovated home up for sale
- 6 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
- 7 Back to nature as new Broadland Country Park opened to public
- 8 Get ready for record March temperatures as lockdown eases
- 9 Over 200 objections to 379 homes plan that would see oak trees axed
- 10 'A labour of love' - Garage celebrates 50 years in business
The hospital hubs are as follows:
- Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
- James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn
- Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (staff only)
- Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (staff and the public - more details under large-scale centres)
Primary Care Network sites
GPs also began vaccinating people in December, initially at eight different practices followed by a ninth in the first phase.
They are known as primary care hubs, meaning they inoculate patients from their own practice as well as other neighbouring practices.
Each cluster of surgeries forms a primary care network (PCN).
An additional 12 GP-led sites 'went live' in the first half of January, including a community centre, village hall and leisure centre, bringing the total number to 21.
PCNs are currently prioritising people in cohort six of the priority list - 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health issues.
The primary care hubs are as follows:
- Cringleford Surgery
- Fakenham Medical Practice
- Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft
- Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich
- St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn
- Swanton Morley Surgery
- Terrington St Johns Surgery
- Thetford Healthy Living Centre
- Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich
- The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Drayton Medical Practice
- Sheringham Medical Practice
- The Market Surgery, Aylsham
- Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham
- Poringland Community Centre
- Gurney Surgery, Norwich
- Hoveton Village Hall
- Rossis Leisure, North Walsham
- Snettisham Surgery
- Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold
Large-scale centres
Appointments at mass vaccination or 'large-scale' centres are organised via the national NHS booking service.
These sites have the capacity to see hundreds of people every day and, theoretically, could welcome patients from other counties or regions.
However, the system has been designed to offer jabs at nearest-possible venues, with visitors to the website encouraged to check regularly for new slots.
Norfolk got its first large site on January 18, in what is usually the food court at Castle Quarter shopping centre, Norwich.
Three more spread across the county opened in the first week of February, before the former magistrates' court in Lowestoft was given a new lease of life as it joined the fight.
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC) had been vaccinating staff since December, but this has been extended to cover the public.
Concerns that communities in south Norfolk had been neglected were finally eased when another large centre opened in Harleston, before long-standing rumours about a site coming to Downham Market Town Hall were finally put to bed.
The large-scale centres are as follows:
- Castle Quarter food court, Norwich
- North Walsham Community Centre
- Connaught Hall, Attleborough
- King's Lynn Corn Exchange
- The Old Court Buildings, Lowestoft
- Norwich Community Hospital
- The old Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston
- Downham Market Town Hall
Community pharmacies
The Norfolk and Waveney area has just two community pharmacies offering jabs - both in Waveney.
They are Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, which began giving out vaccines in January, and Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy.
Most patients to attend these venues so far have been from the Waveney area.
Further pharmacies are expected to join the programme over the coming weeks.
Drop-in clinics
Earlier this week, Norfolk and Waveney CCG launched a "massive push" to vaccinate all remaining people in priority groups.
So far, around 88pc of over-50s in the area have received a first dose.
In an attempt to get that figure as close to 100pc as possible, a number of drop-in clinics - where no appointment is necessary - have been unveiled.
Some have already taken place, including in Beccles and Swaffham, but further clinics are as follows:
- James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston: Drop-in vaccination service on Sunday, March 28, from 9am to 4pm.
- Cromer Hospital: Weekly vaccination clinics on Saturdays. Book online in advance or turn up between 10am and 2pm.
- Downham Market Town Hall: March 29, April 1 and April 5, from 8:30am to 2pm.