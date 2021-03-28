Where are Covid vaccines being given out in Norfolk and Waveney?

Video

Published: 10:41 AM March 28, 2021

Covid jabs are being administered at dozens of locations across Norfolk and Waveney, including King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

More than 25 million people in England and at least 60pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

And, as the programme continues at an impressive pace, more than 2.5 million across the country are fully inoculated having also had second shots.

A Covid jab being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around 900,000 people received their second jab during the latest seven-day period, according to NHS England data - twice as many as the week before.

Focus is now firmly on ensuring those in top priority groups have responded to the call, with the government's April 15 target fast approaching and a tighter supply of doses next month.

Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the local rollout, has once again urged over-50s and those with underlying health conditions to attend appointments.

Here's a reminder of the all places in Norfolk and Waveney where life-saving vaccines are being given out, including newly-launched drop-in clinics.

Hospital hubs

Two of the area's three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH) and the James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston, were among the first 50 in the country to administer jabs.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn opened its clinic a few weeks later, while the region's mental health trust and Norfolk's community health body have been vaccinating staff.

Thousands of Covid jabs have been administered at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) - Credit: Nick Butcher

The hospital hubs are as follows:

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (staff only)

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (staff and the public - more details under large-scale centres)

Primary Care Network sites

GPs also began vaccinating people in December, initially at eight different practices followed by a ninth in the first phase.

Patients wait the required 15 minutes after receiving their Covid jabs at Bowthorpe Medical Practice - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

They are known as primary care hubs, meaning they inoculate patients from their own practice as well as other neighbouring practices.

Each cluster of surgeries forms a primary care network (PCN).

An additional 12 GP-led sites 'went live' in the first half of January, including a community centre, village hall and leisure centre, bringing the total number to 21.

PCNs are currently prioritising people in cohort six of the priority list - 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health issues.

Ann Rendall receiving her first Covid jab at Bowthorpe Medical Practice in January - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

The primary care hubs are as follows:

Cringleford Surgery

Fakenham Medical Practice

Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft

Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich

St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn

Swanton Morley Surgery

Terrington St Johns Surgery

Thetford Healthy Living Centre

Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich

The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Drayton Medical Practice

Sheringham Medical Practice

The Market Surgery, Aylsham

Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham

Poringland Community Centre

Gurney Surgery, Norwich

Hoveton Village Hall

Rossis Leisure, North Walsham

Snettisham Surgery

Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold

Large-scale centres

Appointments at mass vaccination or 'large-scale' centres are organised via the national NHS booking service.

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

These sites have the capacity to see hundreds of people every day and, theoretically, could welcome patients from other counties or regions.

However, the system has been designed to offer jabs at nearest-possible venues, with visitors to the website encouraged to check regularly for new slots.

Norfolk got its first large site on January 18, in what is usually the food court at Castle Quarter shopping centre, Norwich.

Three more spread across the county opened in the first week of February, before the former magistrates' court in Lowestoft was given a new lease of life as it joined the fight.

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC) had been vaccinating staff since December, but this has been extended to cover the public.

Concerns that communities in south Norfolk had been neglected were finally eased when another large centre opened in Harleston, before long-standing rumours about a site coming to Downham Market Town Hall were finally put to bed.

The large-scale centres are as follows:

Castle Quarter food court, Norwich

North Walsham Community Centre

Connaught Hall, Attleborough

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

The Old Court Buildings, Lowestoft

Norwich Community Hospital

The old Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston

Downham Market Town Hall

A Covid jab being administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Community pharmacies

The Norfolk and Waveney area has just two community pharmacies offering jabs - both in Waveney.

They are Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, which began giving out vaccines in January, and Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy.

Most patients to attend these venues so far have been from the Waveney area.

A Covid jab being administered at Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad - Credit: Mick Howes

Further pharmacies are expected to join the programme over the coming weeks.

Drop-in clinics

Earlier this week, Norfolk and Waveney CCG launched a "massive push" to vaccinate all remaining people in priority groups.

So far, around 88pc of over-50s in the area have received a first dose.

Drop-in Covid vaccination clinics are taking place weekly at Cromer Hospital - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

In an attempt to get that figure as close to 100pc as possible, a number of drop-in clinics - where no appointment is necessary - have been unveiled.

Some have already taken place, including in Beccles and Swaffham, but further clinics are as follows: