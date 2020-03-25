Video

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Norfolk has risen to 45.

Today’s figures, released by Public Health England, show the number of confirmed cases in the county has risen by three in the last 24 hours. In Suffolk, the figure from the government for Wednesday was 35.

Nationally, the total has risen by more than 1,400 and now stands at 9,529.

The death toll around the UK has gone up by 43 and now stands at 465, including a 47-year-old who was not known to have an underlying medical condition.

So far, three of those deaths are known to have occurred in Norfolk – on Friday, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn confirmed that two patients had died, while a third died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Wednesday.

One of those who has tested positive is Prince Charles, who is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, according to Clarence House.

Earlier, Boris Johnson said the government was “massively ramping up” testing for coronavirus, as he announced that 405,000 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people.

He said it was hoped that “very soon” 250,000 tests would be carried out each day.

Speaking at the daily press conference inside Number 10, he added that he wanted to offer a “special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS”.

“When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days.

“But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.

“That is already, in one day, as many volunteers as the population of Coventry.”