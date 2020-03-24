Search

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk increases to 42

PUBLISHED: 21:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:30 24 March 2020

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Norfolk has increased to 42.

The latest figures from Public Health England, published March 24, have shown the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county has risen from 35 to 42.

There are 28 cases in Suffolk.

Nationally, the total number of UK cases stands at 8,077 with 422 people now confirmed to have died from the virus.

Of those who have contracted Covid-19 135 have recovered.

Today saw the largest 24-hour rise in the number of cases to date in the UK with more than 1,400 testing positive across the country.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

