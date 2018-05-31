Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

A patient has died after testing positive for the coronavirus in the first recorded death in Norwich.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed a man, who was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions, has died.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly, a man in their 50s, who had underlying health conditions, has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

As of Wednesday, the hospital announced further visitor restrictions.

Visiting for all patients will no longer be allowed on the wards until further notice, apart from in exceptional circumstances, such as, patients receiving end of life care who are able to have one visitor at a time, children on our wards where one parent/carer at a time will be allowed to visit and women who are able to have one partner/birthing partner present.

The death at the NNUH is the third in Norfolk after it was confirmed on Friday two men had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

Tuesday saw the largest 24-hour rise in the number of cases to date in the UK with more than 1,400 testing positive across the country.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been 42 confirmed cases of the virus in Norfolk.