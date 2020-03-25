Search

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:55 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 March 2020

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House has said.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

MORE - Sandringham Flower Show cancelled because of coronavirus

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the 71-year-old prince was contagious on March 13.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.

The source said the prince and the 72-year-old duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden.

Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Charles has spoken to his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, as well as the Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

The Duke of Edinburgh is with the monarch at Windsor Castle.

