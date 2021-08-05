Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths

Published: 11:49 AM August 5, 2021

Norfolk’s deputy chief constable has reassured the public after a spate of high-profile deaths raised fears about safety in the county.

In recent days, police have launched murder investigations into the deaths of 83-year-old great grandmother Patricia Holland from Gorleston and a mother-of-two from Shipdham, Malgorzata Lechanska.

Around the time same, on Saturday July 31, the bodies of brother and sister Chris and Nicola Long, were found at their home in Costessey.

On Monday, August 2, the body of a missing man from London, Jamie Mason, was found on the coast near Great Yarmouth - but this was not treated as suspicious.

Deputy chief constable Simon Megicks said these were all separate and unrelated incidents and they had “dedicated” teams working on each inquiry.

“In the last two weeks, the force has responded to and investigated several high-profile incidents, launching two murder investigations in Gorleston and Shipdham while also exploring the discovery of two bodies at a property in Costessey,” he said.



“While these are separate, unrelated incidents, we understand that collectively in a short space of time, it can be concerning.



“I would like to reassure residents that we have dedicated teams working on each inquiry; a man has been charged in connection with the Gorleston murder, while the suspect arrested in the Shipdham has also been charged."

He continued: “The deaths of a man and woman in Costessey over the weekend continue to be treated as unexplained, however, our initial enquiries suggest this is isolated and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

Both of the murder investigations have seen men charged.

Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, was charged with Ms Holland’s murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday August 3.

Rafal Winiarski, 39, of Lake Close, Shipdham, was charged with murdering Ms Lechanska, 37, on Wednesday August 4.