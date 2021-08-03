News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:13 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM August 3, 2021
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

The body of Jamie Mason who has been missing since Friday has been found on the coast between Stalham and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The body of a man who has been missing since Friday has been found on the coast between Stalham and Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to land off Horsey Road, in West Somerton, at about 7.30pm on Monday August 2, following reports that a body had been discovered at the location. 

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

While formal identification is yet to take place the family of Jamie Mason, a 46-year-old man from London who was reported missing in Norfolk on Friday July 30, has been informed. 

The death is unexplained but not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. 

Officers would like to thank Norfolk Lowlands Search and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguards for their assistance

Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News

