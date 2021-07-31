Breaking
Man and woman found dead in home
- Credit: Google
Two people have been found dead in a home on the edge of Norwich
Police were called to an address in Middleton Crescent, New Costessey, at 11.30am on Saturday, July 31, following concerns for their safety.
When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the property.
A cordon has been placed around the address while police work to establish the circumstances leading up to their deaths, which are being treated as unexplained at this time.
Det Insp Matt Stuart said: "We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and officers are working to establish the events leading up to these deaths. However, whilst we must keep an open mind about the circumstances, our initial enquiries lead us to believe this is an isolated incident.”
No more information has been released.
