Published: 11:12 AM August 3, 2021

Pat Holland who was murdered after going missing in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston.

Pat Holland was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near to her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.

Following extensive searches of her home police said partial human remains were discovered.

Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday ( August 3).

Scott, who appeared via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, and wore a black top, spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for September 28.

Judge Alice Robinson said she would not be setting a provisional trial date at this stage.

Marti Blair appeared for the prosecution and Danielle O'Donovan for the defence.

Scott was remanded in custody after Judge Robinson refused bail.

As previously reported, a police spokesman said: "While formal coroners proceedings will take place in due course, the family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."

In a statement, the family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.

"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.

"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.

We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ms Holland's best friend Elizabeth Hemmings said she was a "very much-loved lady", who was "bouncy, bubbly and just amazing".

Meanwhile the Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her."