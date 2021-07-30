Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead

Breaking

Published: 12:17 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM July 30, 2021

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their "much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community to help find her.

Norfolk Police have said they are now looking for a body in the search for a missing 83-year-old.

Patricia Holland was last seen near to her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries as the police search for the 83-year-old continues.

Norfolk Police's Senior Investigating Officer Chris Burgess.

Norfolk Police Senior Investigating Officer Chris Burgess gave a briefing outside Wymondham Operational Command Centre on Friday, July 30, where he said the chances of finding her alive have "greatly diminished".

SIO Burgess said: "We are nearly a week on from the disapperance of Patricia Holland, an 83-year-old woman.

"Sadly, we are now expecting the chances of finding her alive to be greatly diminished and we believe we are now looking for her body.

There remains a heavy police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, on day four of the search for missing Patricia Holland.

"A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing."

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mrs Holland's family said they were "desperately worried" for the great-grandmother.

Family members alerted Norfolk Police after being unable to contact her on Sunday.

A fleet of police vehicles remains in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, on day four of the investigation into the disappearance of Patricia Holland.

They also outlined a number of places she would regularly visit, including The Well foodbank at Baptist Church on Lowestoft Road, St Andrews Church drop-in centre, the benches outside The Feathers, The Bridge drop-in at St Mary Magdalene, and Deja Brew Café.

SIO Burgess said officers were reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the local area in an effort to track Mrs Holland's last known whereabouts, but said her movements since being seen at home on Saturday evening are still unknown.

SIO Burgess said: "We are still trying to piece together what happened.

The home of Patricia Holland who is missing from Lowestoft Road, Gorlestonl.

"We have 40 officers and staff working around the clock to establish the circumstances of her disappearance.

"We are continuing to talk to residents and posting leaflets through doors of those who we haven't yet been able to speak to.

"She is someone who went out of her way to help others and was very much loved as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A large police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, following a missing person's appeal for Patricia Holland, 83.

"We are relying on members of the community to help us by providing whatever information they can to help us find her.

"The help so far, to a person, from everyone we have talked to in the Gorleston community has been amazing."

Anyone who may have saw Mrs Holland, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage of her in the area is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting Op Aeroplane.