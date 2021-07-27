Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Gorleston is released on bail

Published: 9:52 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 9:58 PM July 27, 2021

Police were seen searching undergrowth in the area around Patricia Holland's home in Lowestoft Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Gorleston has been released on bail this evening pending further enquiries.

Police arrested the man in his 40s on suspicion of murder this morning, after Patricia Holland, 83, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon when her relatives were unable to contact her.

The man has been questioned by detectives and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police teams searching undergrowth in the Lowestoft Road area of Gorleston, where the footbridges span the inner relief road. - Credit: Liz Coates

Ms Holland, who is known as Pat to her friends, was last seen near her home on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston on Saturday evening at around 9.20pm and is still missing.

A seal remains in place at the property while forensic examinations are carried out.

The heavy police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, on Tuesday July 27 as the force announced it had launched a murder investigation and charged a man in his 40s. - Credit: Liz Coates

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team are continuing the investigation as they try to establish the circumstances around Ms Holland's disappearance.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane and crime reference number: 36/53382/21.