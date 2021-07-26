Police seal in place at home of missing vulnerable 83-year-old
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
An 83-year-old Norfolk woman has been reported missing.
Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.
She was reported missing at around midday on Sunday.
She is described as being of slight build, around 5ft 7in tall but walks slightly bent over so could appear shorter, with a pale complexion and grey shoulder-length hair.
She has mobility problems and usually walks with a frame for support.
Police have sealed off her home while officers carry out their investigation.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Patricia or has any information is asked to contact the duty sergeant in Great Yarmouth at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 174 of Sunday, July 25, 2021.
