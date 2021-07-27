News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested for murder of still missing 83-year-old

Liz Coates and Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:57 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM July 27, 2021
Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a missing woman from Norfolk.

Patricia Holland, 83, was reported missing on Sunday at around midday after being last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at 9.20pm on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said on Monday evening that a man in his 40s was "helping police with enquiries" after the missing woman's home was sealed off.

That man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at Gorleston Police Investigation Centre.

A police cordon remains in place at the home.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Ms Holland, with emergency services, including HM Coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, searching the areas near to her home.

She is described as being of a slight build, around 5ft 7in but walks slightly bent over so may appear shorter, with a pale complexion and grey/brown shoulder length hair.

She has mobility problems and usually walks with a walking frame.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage in relation to this incident, is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Aeroplane and crime reference number: 36/53382/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

