News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Villagers celebrate funding boost to help renovate last pub

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:40 PM September 14, 2021   
Supporters of the Save the Blue Bell campaign celebrated a £8,500 award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Members and supporters of the campaign to Save the Blue Bell pub in Stoke Ferry celebrated a £8,500 award from the National Lottery Community Fund. - Credit: Jim McNeill

Villagers in Stoke Ferry are celebrating once again after receiving more funding to help bring their pub back to life.

Save the Blue Bell Inn campaigners and supporters gathered outside the Lynn Road premises to celebrate an £8,500 award from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will go towards the renovation and refit of their now community owned 'pub-café-hub.'

The Blue bell closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading and was potentially going to be turned into a residential property.

Villagers in Stoke Ferry came together to save The Blue Bell pub.

Villagers pictured at a previous share offer event to raise support in the community. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But villagers, who formed the campaign group, were determined to raise the funds needed to secure its future.

It took 17 months of community fundraising events and efforts throughout the pandemic, including support from Stephen Fry and Stephen K Amos, before the purchase of the pub finally came to a completion in June.

The Blue Bell Inn closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Blue Bell Inn closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

Volunteers and local businesses have since come together to work on the property to transform it into a pub-café-hub to "bring it back to life for everyone to use and enjoy."

The group were also awarded £2,500 seed funding from the Plunkett Foundation in October 2020.

A spokesperson said: "It has been a long and at times, bumpy road but it was the belief, enthusiasm, and support from near and far which gave the campaign to Save The Blue Bell the momentum to succeed."

Campaigners celebrated celebrate an award of £2,500 seed funding from the Plunkett Foundations More

Campaigners celebrated celebrate an award of £2,500 seed funding from the Plunkett Foundations More than a pub programme earlier this month. Pictured left to right - Alan Lury, borough councillor Tom Ryves, Rebecca Blakeway-Long, Sue Lintern, Sandra McNeill and Roy Biven. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Sandra McNeill, member of the Save The Blue Bell's project board, said the National Lottery award will now allow them to "press on" with plans to renovate the last village pub.

She added: "This work is important because we are creating a true community pub that welcomes all individuals and groups.

Residents in Stoke Ferry officially celebrated saving the Blue Bell Inn on Saturday.

Villagers came together to officially celebrate the purchase of the site in July. - Credit: Blue Bell Campaign

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named one of best in the UK
  2. 2 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
  3. 3 Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today
  1. 4 Woman thought about taking her life after abuse decades ago
  2. 5 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
  3. 6 Police stop 51 drivers in day of action
  4. 7 Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  5. 8 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on The Pigs in Edgefield
  6. 9 Heartbroken parents’ appeal over final 13 hours before son’s death
  7. 10 'Like The Office' - Senior council officer criticised over crude awards do gags

"This award is an investment not only in the bricks, flint and motor of the Blue Bell building but is also a massive vote of confidence in the people of Stoke Ferry and our surrounding villages.”

People came together for their first community event at the Blue Bell in August, and the group plans to hold its second event at the premises on September 26 from 12pm to 5pm with a Mexican-themed food and drink day.

The latest Save the Blue Bell fundraising event took place over the Bank Holiday.

Stoke Ferry villagers pictured at a previous family fun day event to raise funds. - Credit: Andy Cobbold/AMCPhotography

Entertainment such as music, face painting and competitions will also be available.

People in Stoke Ferry came together for a repair café and artist workshop event on Saturday, August 28

People in Stoke Ferry came together for a repair café and artist workshop event on Saturday, August 28 - Credit: Jim McNeill


Downham Market News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bolt smashes through North Walsham couple's window screen on Norwich road

Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon