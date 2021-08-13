Team of power workers join efforts to restore village pub

Published: 1:56 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM August 13, 2021

Staff at UK Power Networks volunteered their time to help villagers with their ongoing project to reopen the Blue Bell pub in Stoke Ferry. Pictured left to right: Charlie Kelk, Martin Wright, Jonathan Stannard, Mark Griffin and Kevin Dunthorne. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Staff at UK Power Networks joined community efforts to 'revive' a west Norfolk village pub.

King's Lynn workers volunteered their time on Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10 to help Stoke Ferry villagers fix up the Blue Bell Inn as part of a community initiative to see it reopen in November.

Campaigners who set about saving the last pub in the village, which has served people for more than 200 years, celebrated in July after completing the purchase of the site.

Work is currently ongoing in Stoke Ferry to restore and reopen the Blue Bell Inn. - Credit: UK Power Networks

It followed 17 months of fundraising and efforts to ensure it was not lost after the pub closed as a result of poor trading and risked being converted into a residential property.

Staff from UK Power Networks spent two days on site helping to clear the ground around the pub and putting in trenches to allow electrical work to take place.

Jonathan Stannard, from Stoke Ferry, works as a cable jointer for UK Power Networks and organised the help through the company’s 'Donate a Day' scheme.

He and his family have invested in the pub and Mr Stannard is excited to see it used as more of a "community hub."

He added: “The Blue Bell pub struggled for a few years before closing, but when I first moved to the village in 1997 it was a thriving place.

"I remember going to live music gigs there and it having a great atmosphere. Over time, it lost its way, but it’s been great to see the campaign to get it reopened.

“We had a productive couple of days, one of us spent most of the time removing carpet tacks on floorboards they plan to reuse.

"We also flattened a wooden shed that needing demolishing, so it was hard work, but enjoyable."

Jeff Tucker, Charlie Kelk, Martin Wright, Mark Griffin, Kevin Dunthorne, Graeme Burton, David Wright, Kieron Panks and Michael Hampton were the other workers that joined the project over the two days.

Stephen Ward, chair of the Save The Blue Bell group. - Credit: Stephen Ward

Stephen Ward, chair of the Save The Blue Bell group, thanked the team for their support which enabled them to get "so much done" for them.