Joy for campaigners as fight to save village's last pub is finally won
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Campaigners who set about saving the last pub in their village are today celebrating after finally completing the purchase of the site.
Following 17 months of community fundraising events and efforts, Stoke Ferry villagers have saved the Blue Bell Inn after officially purchasing the pub on Wednesday, July 30.
The pub, which has served the community for more than 200 years, has been closed for three years and was potentially going to be sold and converted to a residential property.
But a Save the Blue Bell campaign group was formed to secure its future. Members set out a business plan and formed Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise Ltd to raise £280,000 to buy and renovate it.
They reached their initial target through investments from more than 400 shareholders, grants, loans, Stoke Ferry Parish Council and fundraising events.
They also got support from celebrities including Stephen Fry and Stephen K Amos.
Despite some setbacks, which included the pandemic and flooding in the premises, the group was determined to continue its campaign and will now hold a celebration event on Saturday, July 3 at 2pm to mark their achievements.
Chairman Stephen Ward said: “Our team has done it. It has been hard work, but with the massive support, involvement and encouragement of our community and supporters we have managed to bring it off.
You may also want to watch:
"I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible."
The group now plans to renovate the building to bring it back to life as a "pub-café-community hub".
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 2 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 4 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
- 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 7 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
- 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
- 10 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
Mr Ward said they have a team of skilled and enthusiastic volunteers to do this, adding: "Already tradespeople and local businesses and suppliers are rallying to help with their time and donated equipment.
"If anyone has skills, tools or equipment then do get in touch, we’d love to hear from you.
"Once again The Blue Bell will serve the needs of our community.”
Sue Lintern, chairman of Stoke Ferry Parish Council, praised the group for its successful completion of the purchase.
She said: "Your hard work, determination and diligence has finally paid off. On behalf of the parish council may I wish you much success."