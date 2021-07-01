Joy for campaigners as fight to save village's last pub is finally won

Published: 11:59 AM July 1, 2021

Villagers in Stoke Ferry at a previous share offer event to save The Blue Bell pub. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Campaigners who set about saving the last pub in their village are today celebrating after finally completing the purchase of the site.

Following 17 months of community fundraising events and efforts, Stoke Ferry villagers have saved the Blue Bell Inn after officially purchasing the pub on Wednesday, July 30.

The pub, which has served the community for more than 200 years, has been closed for three years and was potentially going to be sold and converted to a residential property.

The Blue Bell Inn closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

But a Save the Blue Bell campaign group was formed to secure its future. Members set out a business plan and formed Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise Ltd to raise £280,000 to buy and renovate it.

They reached their initial target through investments from more than 400 shareholders, grants, loans, Stoke Ferry Parish Council and fundraising events.

They also got support from celebrities including Stephen Fry and Stephen K Amos.

Despite some setbacks, which included the pandemic and flooding in the premises, the group was determined to continue its campaign and will now hold a celebration event on Saturday, July 3 at 2pm to mark their achievements.

Campaigners celebrated celebrate an award of £2,500 seed funding from the Plunkett Foundations More than a pub programme earlier this month. Pictured left to right - Alan Lury, borough councillor Tom Ryves, Rebecca Blakeway-Long, Sue Lintern, Sandra McNeill and Roy Biven. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

Chairman Stephen Ward said: “Our team has done it. It has been hard work, but with the massive support, involvement and encouragement of our community and supporters we have managed to bring it off.

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible."

Save the Blue Bell chair Stephen Ward - Credit: Stephen Ward

The group now plans to renovate the building to bring it back to life as a "pub-café-community hub".

Mr Ward said they have a team of skilled and enthusiastic volunteers to do this, adding: "Already tradespeople and local businesses and suppliers are rallying to help with their time and donated equipment.

"If anyone has skills, tools or equipment then do get in touch, we’d love to hear from you.

"Once again The Blue Bell will serve the needs of our community.”

Sue Lintern, chairman of Stoke Ferry Parish Council, praised the group for its successful completion of the purchase.

She said: "Your hard work, determination and diligence has finally paid off. On behalf of the parish council may I wish you much success."