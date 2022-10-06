West Norfolk inn named in prestigious hotel guide

The Rose and Crown has been included in the Good Hotel Guide 2023 (Pictured: Owners Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich) - Credit: AW PR

A west Norfolk inn has been named in the Good Hotel Guide.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham was named an Editor's Choice in the 2023 edition.

It was included in the 'gastro pubs with rooms' section, described as spaces that combine good food, drink and a warm welcome.

Owners Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich said: "We are thrilled to receive this award.

"And we are hugely grateful to our amazing staff, without whom nothing is possible.

"This is the icing on the cake after a beautiful and busy summer.

"We look forward to raising a fireside glass of fizz to the team and our customers as we celebrate this accolade."

The Rose and Crown, which was built in the 14th century, has 16 bedrooms, a resident sitting room and a restaurant with a seasonal menu.

It was also in the Good Pub Guide in 2021, being named the UK's licensees of the year.

Another Norfolk hotel, Morston Hall, has been honoured with the Good Hotel Guide's prestigious César Award, described as the "Oscars" of hotel keeping.