Husband and wife crowned UK's best landlords by Good Pub Guide

Published: 12:01 AM December 10, 2020

Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich, of The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk, have been named licencees of the year in the Good Pub Guide 2021 - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

The husband and wife team behind a pub frequented by Prince William have been named as The Good Pub Guide's licensees of the year.

Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich, landlord and landlady at The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk, have been recognised in the 2021 edition of the essential handbook.

Jeanette and Anthony Goodrich, of The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk, have been named licencees of the year in the Good Pub Guide 2021 - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

Editors of the guide praised Mr and Mrs Goodrich for their "continuing enthusiasm, innovative thinking and care and appreciation of local customers".

And there is double cause for celebration after the pub was also crowned Norfolk dining pub of the year 2021, the second year running it has won the prestigious accolade.

Like dozens of other pubs in Norfolk and hundreds across the country, The Rose and Crown has endured a rollercoaster year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William visited The Rose and Crown in July for the official relaunch of the hospitality industry following the first coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

You may also want to watch:

But, in the face of seemingly never-ending changes to rules the restrictions, its owners have tried to maintain an atmosphere of positivity during tough times.

Mr Goodrich said: “We had a cracking summer once we reopened on July 4, with a real feeling of how much people enjoy being out and in the company of others, even if not sitting at the same table.

"The second lockdown came as a disappointment, as was Norfolk being categorised as Tier 2 for our reopening in December. However the outlook is encouraging with lots of bookings coming through, for both dining and accommodation.

"We hope 2021 will see a real bounce-back for ourselves and all the other pubs that have been through such a difficult time.”

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk, has been recognised in the 2021 edition of the Good Pub Guide - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

The Rose and Crown is described by the Good Pub Guide as a "quintessentially English village inn" with a staunch group of local punters and regular customers from further afield.

Reviewers highlight the pub as having a "welcoming, convivial ambiance", as well as "outstanding food, excellent beers and friendly staff" - all contributing to its "inimitable character."

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk, is the Good Pub Guide's Norfolk dining pub of the year for 2021 - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

Referencing the Rose and Crown's Norfolk award, Mr Goodrich added: "We greatly value our staff, both in the kitchen and front of house, who take such pride in the business and create the very special atmosphere for which we have become so well known.

"We are delighted for them - they are a key element in winning this award, and it is a great endorsement of their dedication and hard work."

Prince William visited The Rose and Crown in July for the official relaunch of the hospitality industry following the first coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR



