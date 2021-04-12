Published: 2:45 PM April 12, 2021

Loganair has cancelled the first flights out of Norwich to Jersey which will now start from May 22. - Credit: Archant

Loganair has confirmed it has postponed the first flights from Norwich to Jersey "in line with the lifting of Covid restrictions."

It comes as Norwich Airport boss Richard Pace welcomed the renewed confidence and growing demand in the flights supposed to start from May 9.

However passengers booked on the first flight to leave Norwich to a sunnier destination told this newspaper they'd been rebooked to May 15 and then 22.





Flights to Jersey from Norwich Airport will now start from May 22. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Airport announced its new schedule of flights with those to Jersey and Guernsey being the first ones scheduled to leave, however stated at the time they were subject to change. It later emerged that the Guernsey flights, with Aurigny, have not yet started yet.

And now the Jersey flights are postponed too.

A Loganair spokesman said: “In line with the UK government and States of Jersey’s respective plans for lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Loganair and the holiday companies with whom it partners to offer Norwich-Jersey flights have taken the decision to delay the start of this summer’s flights by two weeks.

"Flights will now commence on Saturday, May 22. Given the delayed start to the summer season, which is being widely replicated across the UK, we have taken the decision to extend the summer season of Norwich-Jersey flights for the whole month of September.

You may also want to watch:

"Flights will now run until September 26, instead of ceasing at the beginning of that month as originally planned.

“Customers who were booked on flights in early May have been contacted by Loganair or their holiday company where their travel was arranged as part of a package. They have been offered the choice between re-arranging travel for an alternative date at no extra charge or a full refund.”

Holiday travel abroad is still uncertain. A framework to chart the safe return of international travel was set up by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

This is based on a traffic light system, which will categorise countries based on risk alongside the restrictions required for travel.

The report shows how international travel could resume from May 17.

A host of flights to a total of 18 destinations in nine countries were scheduled to operate from Norwich this year.



